Tyler, The Creator Donates Cream of Wheat, Shrimp Tempura to L.A. Homeless Shelter

Tyler, The Creator is showing love to his hometown by providing meals to people on Skid Row ... and he's dishing out distinctive plates!

A rep for the Los Angeles Mission tells TMZ ... Tyler is donating enough food to feed around 100 people Thursday, and the items include shrimp tempura and Cream of Wheat.

We're told a member of Tyler's camp delivered all the necessary ingredients Wednesday to make the special meals, and L.A. Mission's executive chef Erik Grant is set to serve it all up!

We got some pics of Erik alongside his masterpiece, and needless to say, this isn't your typical meal at a homeless shelter. Check out the crispy tempura, paired with Cream of Wheat, with a curly scallion garnish, and fluffy eggs to complete the spread. We're told Tyler also donated eggs and tortillas.

Tyler has been performing this week at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena and has a show tonight as part of his world tour, which kicked off a couple weeks ago. Worth mentioning, "The Crypt" is only a short distance away from Skid Row.

Last night, Tyler also had thoughts on A$AP Rocky's assault-trial acquittal this week ... speaking onstage at Crypto, he shouted out Rocky, congratulating him on his freedom, and took the opportunity to thank his own friends for sticking with him for nearly 20 years.