'Queen of Melrose' Feared Influencer Rebecca Olsen Was Dead Amid Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Cosmo Lombino was one of many fans worried sick about Downtown L.A. "Skid Row influencer" Rebecca Olsen -- who was presumed dead after her recent disappearance from social media -- but CL now tells us Rebecca is clean and sober after many feared she'd taken her own life.

We spoke with the self-styled "Queen of Melrose" -- who owns multiple boutiques on the popular L.A. street of Melrose -- about Rebecca, who was arrested last month for battery on an emergency personnel. Cosmo tells us Rebecca was away helping a friend and missed the "proof of life" appeals for her online.

Lombino says it was just a relief to find out Rebecca was alive ... because she had appeared on Soft White Underbelly recently, where she'd said she was suicidal -- and Cosmo and others in their friend group feared the worst.

Cosmo says rumors about Rebecca's death have persisted over the years ... so, hearing this rumor wasn't out of the ordinary. Still, it was a huge relief when they found her safe and sound in lockup.

Lombino says they drove Rebecca to a rehab ... where she's currently safe and sound. Cosmo adds Olsen isn't mentally unstable, she's just struggling with addiction. When she's sober, Cosmo says Rebecca's like any other member of society.

Cosmo adds Rebecca's lucky to have friends ... because others fall through the cracks of the system and wouldn't have gotten the help Olsen desperately needs.

Rebecca was arrested November 26 ... but before anyone realized that happened, online rumors spread that she was dead. RO has court dates set for December 31 this year and June 3, 2026.