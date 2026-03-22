TikToker Benjamin Gleason Arrested and Charged with Rape

TikTok star Benjamin Gleason was arrested Friday and charged with rape, TMZ has learned.

Columbia County Jail in New York tells TMZ ... Gleason was booked the evening of March 20, and he's got a long list of serious charges.

He's been charged with 2 counts of rape, 1 count of predatory sexual assault committed against more than 1 person, 1 count of criminal sexual act in the 1st degree by forcible compulsion, 1 count of 2nd-degree aggravated sexual abuse, 1 count of first-degree sexual abuse, and 1 count of criminal sex acts conducted with person incapable of consent.

Gleason is known for sharing lip-sync videos and music performances online, as well as conversational videos about living with borderline personality disorder.

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