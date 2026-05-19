Texas Murder-Suicide Couple Was Not Pregnant, Restaurants Will Stay Open

The Texas couple found dead in a murder-suicide with their 2 young children were not expecting a third child ... despite reports claiming the wife had a bun in the oven.

Houston restaurant owners Matthew Mitchell and his wife, Thy Mitchell, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their upscale Houston home earlier this month ... along with their 8-year-old daughter Maya and 4-year-old son Max ... and the family is finally breaking their silence.

Thy's family tells TMZ ... reports stating Thy was pregnant are false. Cops never said as much and the autopsy report didn't say she was pregnant.

We're also told there was no history of domestic abuse.

Police discovered the bodies after a welfare check ... and the family says the children's babysitter got the ball rolling on that front after going to school to pick up Max and Maya and discovering they never arrived.

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The family says no one entered the home before cops got there and founded the grisly scene ... and they turned over all footage from security cameras mounted inside the home to police.

Matthew and Ty owned two restaurants, Traveler's Table and Traveler's Cart, and the family say the businesses will continue normal operations.

Traveler's Table was showcased on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” in 2021 ... with Matthew and Thy posing for a photo with the famous TV host.