Fox News' Tomi Lahren Calls for End of MLB Pride Night 'S***' Amid SF Giants Controversy

The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of a Pride firestorm that resulted in an absolutely dismal presser with a beloved star ... and now one major conservative voice is telling Major League Baseball enough is enough.

Here's the deal ... a few Giants players wrote Bible verses on their Pride Night caps June 12 ... which pissed off the left, while the right was livid the players had to wear rainbow hats. Then Tuesday, player-turned-front-office honcho Buster Posey was essentially put in front of a media firing squad to address the growing fallout ... and it was a total dumpster fire.

Yet another reason MLB needs to abandon this pride night shit. The players do not want to put in this position. Coaches do not want to be put in this position. Management does not want to be put in this position. Baseball is not about who you have sex with! Stop pushing this on… @TomiLahren

Fox News personality Tomi Lahren used the Buster disaster as a war cry for MLB to abandon Pride Night "s***" ... she says players, coaches and management don't want to be put in this position and adds ... "Baseball is not about who you have sex with! Stop pushing this on people!!!"

And on the other side ... there have been pro-Pride protests held at the Giants' San Francisco ballpark ... with fans more upset about the team's response than the Bible verses.

Worth noting ... the Giants' official team store claims the Pride hat is a "best seller."

Since the fallout, it seems MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the team have been playing hot potato as to who's to blame ... which ultimately resulted in Buster being offered up as the sacrificial lamb.