Kathie Lee Gifford Shades the LGBTQ Community in Interview with Tomi Lahren

Kathie Lee Gifford is asking the LGBTQ community to simmer down when it comes to the letters in its title ... but she doesn't want you to think she's being judgmental!

In an interview with Tomi Lahren, Gifford weighed in on the community's identifying letters, saying, "I don't even know how many letters there are now. They've really got to stop with that. We know what you mean, you know?"

She continued ... "I'm not telling anybody how to live their life. I never have. I just know what Jesus said -- 'Love your neighbor as you love yourself.' Love God first."

The two got onto the topic because of Shia LaBeouf's recent admission that he's literally homophobic. He confessed on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" that "big gay" people are scary to him during an interview last month.

Gifford, a devout Christian, told Tomi the answer to reconciling faith and standing up for gay rights comes down to one word.

"That one is a four-letter word, and it's called L-O-V-E, love," she said.