Actress Tiffany Pollard Says Nicki Minaj Has Let the LGBTQ+ Community Down

Nicki Minaj's foray into politics has been a slap in the face to her gay fans ... reality star Tiffany Pollard tells TMZ.

We caught up with the "Flavor of Love" star -- who recently came out as queer and non-binary -- in West Hollywood earlier this week ... and we asked them about whether they feel Nicki betrayed her LGBTQ+ Barbz.

Pollard says the community loves Nicki's music ... but they haven't loved her recent rhetoric -- with Tiffany adding it feels Minaj has lost her way.

Tiffany's not trying to exile Nicki from Hollywood, mind you ... but they are recommending Nicki link up with a more progressive star -- specifically, rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce has taken the Trump Administration to task in recent months ... tearing into the president during multiple shows since Trump's second term began.

Nicki, on the other hand, has lauded Trump's agenda and his crew ... even appearing at a Turning Point USA event with Erika Kirk, where she awkwardly referred to J.D. Vance as an "assassin."

Pollard says Minaj should hop on Springsteen's lap and let him show her the light ... totally innocently, of course -- get your minds out of the gutter!

Tiffany also gave us the latest on coming out, as well as whether they think celebs should keep talking politics or keep their mouths shut ... listen to the clip all the way through to hear their raw thoughts!