NBA's Jaden Ivey Cut From Bulls After Anti-LGBTQ Rant

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The Chicago Bulls are done with Jaden Ivey after the NBA player made anti-LGBTQ comments and criticized Pride Night promotions in videos making rounds on social media.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Monday ... saying the Bulls have decided to part ways with Ivey, who they just picked up in a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Pistons last month.

This decision comes after Ivey, 24, posted a series of lengthy videos on Instagram over the weekend ... venting about several topics, including the NBA's celebration of the LGBTQ community with Pride Night.

"The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it." Ivey said.

"They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can't speak righteousness? How are they to say that this man is crazy?"

Ivey faced a lot of heat from fans over his comments ... along with growing concerns for his mental health.

The Bulls' choice to part ways has also caused controversy ... with one fan saying online, "What happens to freedom of speech. This is still America, right?"