NBA Cancels Hawks' Magic City Night After Backlash

"Magic City Night" at the Atlanta Hawks game is no more -- the NBA just swooped in and canceled the highly anticipated March 16 promotion due to concerns raised throughout the league about giving a strip club the spotlight.

Commish Adam Silver made the announcement minutes ago ... saying, "When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks' scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale."

"While we appreciate the team's perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners, and employees."

"I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community," he added.

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet was the first key critic ... saying the night sent a bad message to the women of the NBA community, and calling on the Hawks to scrap the event.