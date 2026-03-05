Atlanta Hawks Tickets For Magic City Night Spike Amid Backlash

The controversy swirling around the Atlanta Hawks' Magic City night later this month hasn't cooled ticket sales ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned they're sellin' like hotcakes, making it one of the hottest matchups of the season!

Of course, the Hawks announced they'd be honoring the iconic strip club and the impact it's had on the city during their March 16th home game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena in ATL.

Since then, the Hawks have faced a barrage of criticism, from players to fans ... but ticket sales say the criticism is overblown in a big way.

In fact, SeatGeek tells us the game is on pace to be the highest-selling Monday matchup by ticket volume this season, already surpassing every game except the MLK Day matchup in January.

Ticket prices have also jumped 84% compared to those purchased a month ago -- well before the Magic City announcement.

Still, despite the clear and present excitement among many fans, not everyone is pumped for the Magic City event. San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet ignited the debate by releasing a statement calling the tribute disrespectful to women.

"We should promote an atmosphere that is protective," Kornet wrote, "and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

Warriors center Al Horford co-signed Kornet's piece, while his teammate Draymond Green defended the Hawks, describing Magic City’s dancers as a form of art.