Magic City Claps Back Over Hawks Tribute Night Backlash, Promise No Nudity

Luke Kornet might wanna peep this -- the folks at Magic City are addressing the backlash surrounding their tribute at an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game ... saying the establishment has so much more to offer than just strippers.

Charles chopped it up with manager JuJu Barney and dancer Yaya on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... where they laid it out as clear as day about what fans can expect on March 16.

"There will be no nudity whatsoever, at all," Barney said. "There will be no signs of nudity, there will be no nudity at all. It's strictly just wings and music and people having a good time."

Barney made it clear that, yes, Magic City is a strip club, but its brand has reached beyond adult entertainment.

"It's more of an iconic place where anybody who's a CEO, NBA player, politician, actresses, actors, they all come and they're all normal when they come here. Everybody's the same when they come to Magic City. And it's more than strip, [it's] more about the culture, the hip hop, the music, the food, the fun vibes."

The night hasn't come without some haters, including the San Antonio Spurs big man -- who said the move was disrespectful to women.

We asked Yaya for her take on that and -- while she believes Kornet's heart is in the right place -- she said the establishment has done a lot for her in the years she's worked there.

"They've taken me across the globe," she said. "They helped support me throughout my entire mid-20s so far, and one thing that I have to say is I don't feel used, I don't feel degraded."

"I feel like this collaboration, honestly, is more celebratory energy than anything that he's trying to make it seem like. So I honestly don't see how this could be a bad thing for the women, and I think that this type of advertisement is what's going to even help them get out of the club."