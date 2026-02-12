Cardi B's Stripper Past Mocked by Homeland Security After Her ICE Diss

The Department of Homeland Security is clapping back at Cardi B's ICE diss ... by digging up her stripper past!

ICYMI ... Cardi opened her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in Palm Desert, California on Wednesday night and told fans she will throw hands if ICE shows up at her concerts. A DHS spokesperson went all out in their icy response, telling TMZ ... "As long she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior."

If you're scratching your heads ... the "I Like It" hitmaker raised eyebrows in 2019 when an old clip resurfaced in which she admitted to drugging and stealing from men when she was an exotic dancer. Specifically, she said she would bring clients to hotel rooms in order to "drug them up" and then rob them.

While Cardi initially defended herself, she ended up apologizing for her past wrongdoings in a lengthy statement on X. She explained she did things she felt were necessary to survive at the time ... and that she was focused on being a better person for herself and her family.

The rapper has been a loud critic of the Trump Administration as well as ICE ... applauding Bad Bunny for speaking out against ICE and standing up for Latinos at the 2026 Grammys.