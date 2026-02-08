Protesters Gather Outside Super Bowl LX to Protest ICE
Even with no plans of making arrests at Levi's Stadium, ICE's presence was apparently still unwanted Sunday ... judging by the protest that broke out against them.
TMZ has video from the demonstration outside Super Bowl LX, where activists peacefully gathered to profess their distaste for ICE's aggressive tactics.
Waving "Anti-ICE" and "Anti-Trump" flags, people marched along the street accompanied by officers on horseback.
In the clip, you can hear the chants of "Sí se puede" and "F**k ICE."
As we reported, sources told us ICE may be present at the Super Bowl but only in a security role.
We spotted ICE ads around the stadium, but so far no major dust ups have been reported.