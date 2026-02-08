Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Protesters Gather Outside Super Bowl LX to Protest ICE

Super Bowl LX ICE Protest Breaks Out In Streets Near Stadium

By TMZ Staff
Published
ice-protest-superbowl-kal-02-08-2026
MARCHING AGAINST ICE
TMZ.com

Even with no plans of making arrests at Levi's Stadium, ICE's presence was apparently still unwanted Sunday ... judging by the protest that broke out against them.

TMZ has video from the demonstration outside Super Bowl LX, where activists peacefully gathered to profess their distaste for ICE's aggressive tactics.

ice-super-bowl-sub-getty-1
Getty

Waving "Anti-ICE" and "Anti-Trump" flags, people marched along the street accompanied by officers on horseback.

ice-protest-superbowl-1-02-08-2026
TMZ.com

In the clip, you can hear the chants of "Sí se puede" and "F**k ICE."

As we reported, sources told us ICE may be present at the Super Bowl but only in a security role.

ice-protest-superbowl-primary-02-08-2026
TMZ.com

We spotted ICE ads around the stadium, but so far no major dust ups have been reported.

