Charlie Puth Brings Down the House At Super Bowl LX With Powerful Nat'l Anthem

Super Bowl LX Charlie Puth Hits All the Right Notes With Nat'l Anthem

Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth soared at the Super Bowl with his rendition of the National Anthem, and, folks, Taylor Swift was right ... he should be a bigger artist!

The singer-songwriter was backed by a band and an absolutely celestial choir, fitted out in all white to match their angelic voices.

Players, coaches and fans alike were visibly moved as Puth acted out nearly every singer's dream, killing it on one of the world's biggest stages.

Watch the clip, there was hardly a dry eye in the house when Puth was done.

Puth’s “Star-Spangled Banner” was preceded by Brandi Carlile who destroyed with “America the Beautiful,” and Green Day, who got everyone of their feet with "American Idiot."

