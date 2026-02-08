Charlie Puth Brings Down the House At Super Bowl LX With Powerful Nat'l Anthem

Charlie Puth Hits All the Right Notes With Nat'l Anthem

Charlie Puth soared at the Super Bowl with his rendition of the National Anthem, and, folks, Taylor Swift was right ... he should be a bigger artist!

The singer-songwriter was backed by a band and an absolutely celestial choir, fitted out in all white to match their angelic voices.

It’s hard to do a tasteful maximalist national anthem, but Charlie Puth just DESTROYED it.



One of the best in recent memory pic.twitter.com/GUGzoG4k2a — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 8, 2026 @NFL_DF

Players, coaches and fans alike were visibly moved as Puth acted out nearly every singer's dream, killing it on one of the world's biggest stages.

Watch the clip, there was hardly a dry eye in the house when Puth was done.