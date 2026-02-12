Cardi B Jokingly Threatens to 'Jump' ICE At Her Concert

Cardi B is pulling no punches when it comes to ICE ... telling fans they’d better be ready to throw down if agents pop up at her shows.

The rapper didn't mince words Wednesday during the opening night of her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in Palm Desert, California. At one point, she climbed onto an elevated platform while singing “La Cucaracha" ... then scanned the crowd and asked if there were any Guatemalans or Mexicans in the audience.

“If ICE come in here we’re gonna jump they a**es.”



— Cardi B during her first night of her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour.pic.twitter.com/91LNBV96QK — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2026 @PopBase

Moments later, she fired off her warning ... "Bitch, If ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” drawing booming cheers from the crowd.

She kept it going, joking ... "I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch,” before launching into her hit song, "I Like It."

Play video content CBS

Over the weekend, Cardi also praised Bad Bunny for speaking out against ICE, saying she’s proud to see Latinos standing in solidarity. You'll recall ... Bad Bunny said “ICE out” while accepting an award at the Grammys -- sparking backlash from conservatives, including President Donald Trump.