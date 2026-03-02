Spurs' Luke Kornet Calls On Hawks To Cancel 'Magic City Night'

The Atlanta Hawks' "Magic City Night" announcement had the whole NBA talking ... but not everyone's on board with honoring a strip club during a game -- with Spurs big man Luke Kornet bashing the move as disrespectful to women.

The 30-year-old center wrote a letter to the organization on Medium ... where he stated he would "like to respectfully ask that the Atlanta Hawks cancel this promotional night with Magic City."

"The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world," Kornet said. "We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love."

Kornet added the promotion will reflect poorly on the whole NBA -- as it could make the league "complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society."

"Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected," he continued.

Now, Kornet is hoping the other 29 teams in the league stand up for women ... and hold the Hawks to a higher standard.

He claims he's not the only one who feels this way ... as he says other folks in the league were also dumbfounded by the decision.

"We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision."

We heard y’all wanted a Hawks x @MagicCity hoodie 👀



Available now for pre-order for a limited time! https://t.co/wRWIwwM9vs pic.twitter.com/ih2477gMoc @ATLHawks

As we previously reported, the Hawks said their night will show love to the "cultural institution" with appearances from local legends like T.I., the establishment's famous chicken wings, exclusive merch and more.