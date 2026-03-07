Killer Mike Defends Hawks’ Magic City Night, Tells Critics ‘Shut the F*** Up’

Play video content TMZSports.com

Killer Mike is going to bat for Atlanta’s most famous strip club -- firing back at critics of the Atlanta Hawks’ controversial Magic City promotion … and he’s not mincing words.

The Atlanta rapper and activist weighed in on the debate surrounding the team’s “Magic City Monday” theme night -- and made it clear to TMZ Sports that outsiders should mind their business when it comes to ATL culture.

“So you come to Atlanta … and they say they like the girls and the chicken wings, and the city doesn't have a problem with it, shut the f*** up,” Mike said.

He even took a swipe at NBA players who have criticized the idea.

“Al Horford, we never f***ed with you anyway,” Mike said. “We don't f*** with Luke (Kornet). Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business.”

Mike praised Magic City as a longstanding Black-owned institution … noting the club has been part of the community for more than three decades. He also pointed out that stripping has provided opportunities for performers and helped people build lives beyond the stage.

“These women have went on to become business owners, moms, wives and more,” he said, arguing the venue has long been part of the city’s economic and cultural ecosystem.

Mike compared the Atlanta strip-club scene to the historic Playboy Club era -- pointing out that those venues helped open doors for Black entertainers.

He also noted that adult entertainment has long been embedded in the city’s identity -- and insisted critics aren’t going to change that anytime soon.

“You are never going to get rid of adult entertainment in Atlanta,” he said.

We also caught up with another Atlanta-area hip-hop artist, Jayy Wick, at LAX this week.

The viral “Pork Chop Sammich” rapper agrees with Mike … saying ATL has the best nightlife anywhere ... and that’s how it’s always been and how it’ll always be.

“That’s part of the culture in Atlanta – strip clubs,” Wick said. “Is it the best way that you could market an NBA team that kids and all that s*** look at? Maybe not. But is it an Atlanta move? Hell yeah.”