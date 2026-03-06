Lou Williams Backs Hawks’ Magic City Night … Lemon Pepper Wings And All

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Atlanta Hawks’ controversial “Magic City Monday” is getting support from a man who knows the club -- and the wings -- better than most: former NBA star Lou Williams.

The former Hawks guard famously got busted visiting the legendary strip club during the NBA’s COVID bubble in 2020 … and now the three-time Sixth Man of the Year is weighing in on the team’s controversial plan to celebrate the iconic ATL spot at an upcoming game.

Not everyone is thrilled about the NBA franchise linking up with the famed gentlemen’s club -- but Lou tells TMZ Sports disagreements are part of the deal.

“It's about ATL, it's about the Hawks, it's about Magic (City), so shout out to all parties involved,” Williams said. “Everybody won't be happy about everything. I think it's an opportunity for everybody to be educated on things that they agree with and things that they don't agree with.”

He added that everyone is entitled to their personal beliefs and it isn’t his place to tell them whether they’re right or wrong.

One topic Lou had zero hesitation about, though: the wings. No surprise since he has a signature flavor -- LouWill Lemon Pepper BBQ.

Magic City’s wings became part of NBA lore during the 2020 bubble when Williams briefly left the Disney campus to attend a family member’s viewing -- and grabbed dinner at the club with Jack Harlow.

According to Lou, the obsession with wings is just part of Atlanta culture.

“In our city, we eat wings. That's what we do,” he said. “I got a flavor in Magic and a couple other places in the city so that's what it's turned into.”

He also shouted out another spot where fans can get his flavor.

“So yeah, shout out to Magic City. Shout out to Buffalo Wild Wings. Do good business,” Williams said. “At Buffalo Wild Wings, I do the Lemon Pepper Hot. At Magic, I do the LouWill Lemon Pepper.”