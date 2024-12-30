De'Aaron Fox Slams Lou Williams' Analysis of Mike Brown Firing, 'Bulls***'

Kings star De'Aaron Fox has a bone to pick with Lou Williams ... calling out the ex-NBAer for comments he made regarding Mike Brown's firing in Sacramento -- saying it's nothing but "bulls***."

The former Sixth Man of the Year was weighing in on Sac-Town's surprising decision to sack Brown last week ... when he claimed on FanDuel's "Run It Back" he heard there was "pushback" from players over Fox getting blamed for the team's woes prior to the move.

DeMar DeRozan was asked to come off the bench and De'Aaron Fox was continuously singled out...👀



Lou Williams shares insider information on why the Kings might've decided to fire Mike Brown



WE'RE LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/CfAwAvgFYZ@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/SxKDNTipDT — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 30, 2024 @RunItBackFDTV

Williams went on to say the front office had to decide whether to stick with the current roster or keep the former Coach of the Year -- and Brown obviously ended up getting the short end of the stick.

Fox got wind of Williams' words ... and he immediately denied the notion he played a major role in Brown's unemployment.

"There was never any push back about anything," Fox said Monday. "This narrative of us butting heads or me going to management saying anything is bulls***. So you can run with that if you want to."

Lou Will was quick to respond ... saying he didn't specifically say Fox met with the higher-ups -- but cited reports that were already circulating.

"I never said you went to management my brother. I spoke on what was already being reported and said. I ain't created no narratives. That ain't my place. Nothing more nothing less 🤷🏾‍♂️🤝🏾."