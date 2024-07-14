Kings' Domantas Sabonis Pumped For DeMar DeRozan, Gonna Make Life Easier!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis is welcoming his new teammate, DeMar DeRozan, to the squad with open arms ... telling TMZ Sports he's totally stoked about the new addition.

We caught up with the three-time All-Star at LAX fresh off the three-team deal that went down this week ... which sent Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte and two second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls -- and, of course, DeRozan to Sac-Town.

It's safe to say the league's back-to-back rebounding leader approves of the deal ... 'cause he couldn't say enough good things about it.

"I'm excited, he's going to be a big piece," Sabonis said. "He's huge, he's gonna elevate us. So, can't wait."

Sabonis also raved about what it means for the Kings on offense ... saying, "We already got [De'Aaron] Fox, we got Malik [Monk], and now we got DeRozan. We can get a bucket at any time. It makes life a lot easier on the court."

The Kings had a decent 2023-24 campaign ... going 46-36 and making the play-in tournament.

Now they're adding a six-time All-Star in DeRozan ... and it's safe to say Sabonis is champing at the bit to get on the court together.