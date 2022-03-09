NBA's Domantas Sabonis Suspended After Bumping Referee

The Sacramento Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis for one game ... 'cause their newly acquired center has been suspended for making contact with a referee during Monday's game against the Knicks.

The NBA's President of League Operations, Byron Spruell, announced the punishment on Wednesday ... saying Sabonis was suspended "for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official."

During the tilt against New York, Domantas was hit with a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct after he disagreed with a foul called by one of the refs.

That's when Sabonis became irate, and according to the NBA's official statement, "reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner."

An irate Domantas Sabonis gets hit with 2 technical fouls, bumps the official, and gets ejected from Kings-Knicks 😳pic.twitter.com/j9jpHIP2Os — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

In the video, you can see Domantas clearly lose his cool ... and does seem to make contact with the official, albeit minimal.

Sabonis received a second technical foul and was ultimately ejected from the game ... so he was unable to see the Kings squander their double-digit lead to the Knicks.