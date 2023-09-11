LeBron James Reportedly Recruiting KD, Steph To Play For USA At 2024 Olympics

LeBron James is reportedly putting together his next super team ... recruiting the biggest names in the NBA to join him on Team USA for one last ride together at the 2024 Olympics.

The four-time champion -- who hasn't played international hoops since winning gold at the London Games in 2012 -- is actively working to assemble a roster of the league's top American talent, according to Shams Charania ... including guys like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis.

The news comes on the heels of Team USA's disappointing fourth-place finish at the FIBA World Cup ... but Shams noted James was assembling his team long before America's loss to Canada over the weekend.

Team USA could be stacked from top to bottom ... as Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and De'Aaron Fox have also reportedly shown interest in donning the Red, White and Blue again.

It's pretty interesting, considering U.S. track star Noah Lyles recently found himself in a beef with NBA players over calling themselves "world champions" ... a stance he later doubled down on in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Lyles believes the NBA Finals winners aren't really "world" champs since they don't compete against other countries ... which got backlash from a ton of the league's biggest stars.