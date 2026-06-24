Former SF Giant Aubrey Huff Unleashes Homophobic Tirade Over Pride Night Controversy

Former San Francisco Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff went scorched earth over the team's Pride Night firestorm ... unleashing a homophobic rant that he said spoke for "almost everyone" in Major League Baseball.

Very tense moment between Buster Posey and the press when questioned about the Giants pride hats and their players.



Before this, he began with a statement saying the organization had shared their response on pride night and he wasn't going to revisit. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/LOvHmgxOLk @mattblively

The controversial slugger, who was with the team for two World Series title runs, said the fallout over some players writing Bible verses on their Pride Night hats was absurd ... and he defended legendary Giants player and front office honcho Buster Posey for holding court with the media, only to deflect all questions about Pride Night.

Had he been in Buster's shoes, Huff says he would have responded ... "I'm not wearing this gay bulls***. Queers don't watch Baseball anyway. They watch 'The View,' enjoy therapy, & f**** p***ing sessions. And anyone inside the LGBTQ community, or those who support them don't like what I just said, then I say to you…. Go f*** yourselves, & eat a d***. And I mean that in the most literal sense."

The message is really offensive... but in no way shocking -- after all, Huff ripped the team for hiring a female coach in 2020 ... which got him banned from the team's 10-year reunion of their 2010 World Series.

Huff's behavior may be outlandish to some ... but he ain't alone in major pushback on the current mess the Giants find themselves ... Fox News personality Tomi Lahren used the Buster disaster as a war cry for MLB to abandon Pride Night "s***."

She says players, coaches and management don't want to be put in this position and adds ... "Baseball is not about who you have sex with! Stop pushing this on people!!!"

Since the fallout, it seems MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the team have been playing hot potato as to who's to blame ... which ultimately resulted in Buster being offered up as the sacrificial lamb.