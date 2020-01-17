Ex-SF Giant Aubrey Huff Rips Team For Hiring Female Coach, 'Have Fun With That'

Breaking News Getty

"Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex-female softball player."

Well, this is a horrible take ... courtesy of former San Francisco Giants star Aubrey Huff.

The ex-Silver Slugger winner -- and current internet troll -- just went off on his former team in spectacularly sexist fashion ... blasting the Giants for becoming the first MLB squad ever to hire a full-time female coach.

"I got in trouble for wearing a thong in my own clubhouse when female reporters were present," Huff said. "Can’t imagine how it will play out with a full-time female coach running around. This has #metoo & #BelieveAllWomen written all over it."

Yeah, yikes.

Of course, the Giants couldn't possibly have a more opposite take than Huff ... they said Alyssa Nakken will change their clubhouse in a way not many people EVER could.

In fact, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said of the ex-Sacramento State softball superstar that he's "delighted" to have her be around the team in 2020.

But, Huff -- who won two World Series titles with SF in 2010 and 2012 -- continued with the sexism anyway ... telling former teammates Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Buster Posey to "Have fun with that."