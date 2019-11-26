MLB's Aubrey Huff Takes Kids to Gun Range 'In Case Bernie Sanders Beats Trump'

Breaking News

Ex-MLB star Aubrey Huff believes Bernie Sanders is a threat to America -- and he's teaching his kids to shoot guns in case Bernie beats Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

"Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020," the former SF Giants slugger said.

"In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must."

Of course, 42-year-old Huff -- who won TWO World Series rings with the Giants -- is an outspoken Trump supporter who doesn't shy away from controversy. And, when asked WHO he was training to shoot, Huff offered up this explanation.

"Ummmm crazy people rioting and trying to break into my house for food or shelter. And yes that includes Americans. And they aren’t fellow Americans if they are breaking into my house and trying to harm my family dumbass."

Huff isn't the first person with an MLB connection to talk about guns and Trump ... just last month, MLB umpire Rob Drake got himself in hot water for similar comments.

"I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR," Drake said.