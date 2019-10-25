MLB Ump Rob Drake Apologizes for Threatening 'Civil War' ... Over Trump Impeachment

Breaking News Getty

The MLB umpire who vowed to buy an AR-15 and declare a civil war if President Trump was impeached is now apologizing ... saying he didn't "realize the violence in those words."

Rob Drake -- who's been working MLB games since 1999 -- created a firestorm this week when he tweeted, "I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020."

Drake deleted the tweet ... but it was too late -- people were going crazy over it.

Now, after the MLB Umpires Association condemned the tweet, Drake has issued an apology ... acknowledging he screwed up big time.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone that my words made feel less safe," Drake said.

"I especially want to apologize to every person who has been affected by gun violence in our country."

"I also acknowledge and apologize for the controversy this has brought to Major League Baseball, my fellow umpires and my family. I never intended to diminish the threat of violence from assault weapons, or violence of any kind."