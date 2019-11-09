President Trump Finally Gets Resounding Applause at a Sporting Event

TMZ.com

President Trump finally came to a sporting event where the fans didn't totally hate him -- or at least partially hate him -- and it only took a trip out to MAGA country to do it.

DT flew out to Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday to catch the Crimson Tide play the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium -- and when his presence was announced ... the crowd lost their minds, cheering on the Prez and giving him a resounding round of applause and standing O.

That's gotta feel nice for 45, considering he's kinda been getting s**tted on lately at public events like this, including on his own turf in Washington D.C. ... where he got booed.

Some members of the Nats crowd even chanted "Lock Him Up!" and even hung an "Impeach Trump" banner. There were, of course, some cheering too -- but mostly boos.

Ditto for the UFC event Trump attended just last week in Madison Square Garden, where he was booed and cheered alike -- with the bad reactions coming through just a tad louder. Trump wrote that he felt it was like a Trump rally, but the videos speak for themselves.

Fast-forward to Saturday ... and DT seems to be back in good company. BTW, DT won Alabama in the 2016 presidential election by about 30% or so. He got nearly 63% of the electoral votes at the time, while Hillary Clinton racked up just 34%. Alabama's traditionally votes red.