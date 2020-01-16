Indians' Mike Clevinger Goes Scorched Earth On Astros ... 'Worse Than Steroids'

Breaking News Getty

"This is worse than steroids."

That's Cleveland Indians superstar Mike Clevinger going OFF on the Houston Astros ... ripping them for getting caught in a massive cheating scandal!!

"They shouldn’t feel comfortable looking at any of us in the eye let alone on the field," Clevinger said. "And any other MLB player feel different, they can get it too."

As we previously reported, the MLB dropped the hammer on Houston earlier this week ... revealing its investigation into the Astros found the team did, in fact, steal signs from opponents beginning in the 2017 season.

Tons of people have already lost their jobs over the findings ... the Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow, the Red Sox let go of Alex Cora and the Mets walked away from Carlos Beltran.

The MLB also took away draft picks from Houston and fined them a whopping $5 MILLION!!!

But, clearly, Clevinger doesn't think that's enough ... 'cause he said if Rob Manfred doesn't punish individual players, he's threatening a bean war anytime he plays the 'Stros!

"This is where throwing hard has its MF perks," Clevinger said. "so either police it @MLB or I’ll get back to my training."

Clevinger even joked he wants the Astros to get booted to Canada, writing, "I hope they make y’all the Montreal Expos."