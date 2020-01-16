Carlos Beltran Steps Down As Mets Manager In Wake Of Astros' Cheating Scandal

Breaking News TMZ.com

Heads continue to roll in the wake of the Astros' bombshell cheating scandal ... NY Mets manager Carlos Beltran is stepping down because of his role in the scheme.

Major League Baseball announced its findings Monday in the investigation into allegations Houston stole signs beginning in 2017 ... and in the report, it said Beltran was one of the initiators of the cheating.

According to commissioner Rob Manfred, Carlos told the team they could benefit from stealing signs.

From there, Manfred said the 'Stros ran with the idea ... and continued to cheat by filming catchers' signs, decoding them and relaying them to batters using a dugout trash can.

Most of the major players in the scheme have lost their jobs after the findings of the probe were announced ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch, Houston GM Jeff Luhnow AND Red Sox manager Alex Cora (who was the 'Stros' bench coach at the time) are all OUT of their jobs.

Now, Beltran and the Mets have followed suit.

It's a bummer for NY ... they JUST hired Carlos in November to replace Mickey Callaway -- and Alex Rodriguez told us he expected HUGE things from the guy in New York.

Originally Published -- 10:12 AM PT