Red Sox Part Ways With Alex Cora After Cheating Scandal

Alex Cora is OUT as the Boston Red Sox manager ... after both sides "mutually agreed to part ways" in light of the MLB's cheating probe.

The league's investigation findings determined Cora was the mastermind behind the Houston Astros' sign-stealing system when he was the bench coach in 2017.

Cora was with the 'Stros when they won the World Series in 2017 ... and the manager of the Red Sox when they won the Fall Classic in 2018.

The 44-year-old manager had yet to receive his punishment from the league for the scandal ... but given the fact Astros manager, A.J. Hinch, was suspended 1 year just for knowing about it, it was assumed Cora would get much worse.

The Sox didn't wait to find out Cora's fate ... releasing a statement Tuesday explaining their decision to move on.

"Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation," the statement reads.

"Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways."

Red Sox honchos John Henry, Tom Werner and Sam Kennedy released a joint statement ... saying, "This is a sad day for us. Alex is a special person and a beloved member of the Red Sox. We are grateful for his impact on our franchise."

"We will miss his passion, his energy and his significant contributions to the communities of New England and Puerto Rico."

As for Cora ... he thanked the team for his opportunity and said he didn't want to be a distraction moving forward.

"My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honor to manage these teams and help bring a World Series Championship back to Boston."