Davante Adams, Myles Garrett Fuel Aaron Donald Rams Comeback Talk

Davante Adams just cranked the Aaron Donald comeback talk from "maybe" to "when is this man signing?!"

The star Rams wide receiver hopped on social media this morning and dropped a throwback pic of him and AD shaking hands on the field last season -- no caption, just straight jet fuel on an already raging fire.

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

The post comes just days after TMZ Sports published exclusive video of the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer out on the Rams practice field in Woodland Hills Friday afternoon.

Donald was putting in work -- ladders, medicine balls, agility drills -- before walking off the football field after about an hour.

There was already serious buzz that AD was eyeing a return, but the video turned the rumors into full-blown expectations.

Rams fans are straight salivating at the thought of Donald lining up next to newly acquired NFL sack king Myles Garrett.

With five NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and 15 All-Pro nods between them, the duo would be the most fearsome pass-rushing tandem in league history.

Quarterbacks, start praying.

It would also turn an already scary Rams squad (fresh off an NFC Championship appearance) into arguably the Super Bowl favorites.

Speaking of Garrett, Tae wasn't the only one seemingly alluding to a return. Myles posted a photo himself as he was "Unpacking" a jersey AD signed for him back in the day.

AD hasn't made anything official yet, but between the on-field workout and Adams' and Garrett's posts ... the excitement among Rams Nation is reaching a fever pitch.