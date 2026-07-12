Kyle Van Noy Says Aaron Donald Has 'Plenty In The Tank' Amid Rams Comeback Rumors

Play video content Video: Kyle Van Noy Believes Aaron Donald Isn't Done Yet TMZSports.com

Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett could really do something "special" together ... so says NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who tells TMZ Sports the retired defensive superstar has "plenty in the tank" if he chooses to come back to the L.A. Rams.

KVN and AD were both in the NFL Draft Class of 2014 and are both 35 years old ... and while the former is still active, the latter elected to hang up his helmet in 2024.

There have been talks that could change after the Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns earlier this year ... and Van Noy thinks Donald is definitely capable of returning at an elite level.

"He's that good, he's that gifted," the two-time Super Bowl champ said at LAX this week. "I really think if he came back, him and Myles Garrett, they'd be special."

Play video content Video: Aaron Donald Works Out at Rams Facility Amid Comeback Speculation TMZSports.com

It's pretty interesting -- considering TMZ Sports got vid of Donald working out at the Rams facility on Friday ... and sources told us he was really pushing himself to the limit.

We're told Donald did plenty of conditioning during his hour-long session ... and it only added to the rumors he was leaning toward a return.