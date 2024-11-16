Zaire Wade Welcomes Jokes About Dwyane's Heat Statue, It Makes It More Popular!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire, is calling on everyone to keep the jokes and memes coming about the Miami Heat legend's new statue ... telling TMZ Sports all the silly comments only make it that much more of a must-see attraction!!

We caught up with the future Hall of Famer's oldest out at LAX this week ... and asked him what the fam REALLY thinks of the team's permanent tribute to Dwyane outside the Kaseya Center -- especially after all the reactions it got on social media.

It turns out D-Wade wasn't lying when he said he loved it ... 'cause Zaire doubled down and said that's how they all feel about the honor.

In fact, he's well aware of the Laurence Fishburne comparisons and other witty remarks ... but instead of getting pissed about the reception, he explained it's really a blessing for the new landmark.