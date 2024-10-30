Chris Webber Roasts Dwyane Wade's New Statue

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dwyane Wade's new statue ain't just feeling the heat from internet trolls ... at least one former NBA star is clowning it as well -- with Chris Webber telling TMZ Sports he thinks the monument looks like Morpheus!

We caught up with C Webb out at LAX on Tuesday -- and when we asked about the Wade sculpture that was just erected at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday ... he couldn't help but roast the artwork.

He told us he thinks it looks more like Laurence Fishburne's character in "The Matrix" ... or even Chris Rock's Pookie from "New Jack City."

"It also looks like the lead singer from 'The Five Heartbeats' when he was singing," Webber added with a laugh.

Webber, though, made it clear he wasn't shading Wade at all ... in fact, he said he has Dwyane as his No. 3 two guard of all time -- just behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

But still, he was certainly down to poke fun at the new piece -- and he praised Wade for being able to do a little bit of the same.

As for how he thinks it could've all been avoided -- he suggested statue makers spend some more time with their subjects in their personal life ... and not just base their work off pictures.