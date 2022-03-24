Chris Webber Predicts Michigan Will Beat #2 Seed Nova By 7 Points

Play video content TMZSports.com

It ain't exactly David vs. Goliath, but #11 seed Michigan is an underdog in their Sweet 16 matchup with Villanova ... but Chris Webber says that doesn't mean a thing 'cause the Wolverines are winning, and it really won't be that competitive.

TMZ Sports talked to the University of Michigan legend the night before Michigan squares off with Jay Wright's Nova squad, and asked Webber about the matchup.

"Villanova is a great team, great coach, but we have a lot of heart. I tell you what, in the bracket, I picked Houston to win just filling out things before the tournament started but after the way we've been playing since game one, I got us going all the way."

If Michigan advances, they'd play the winner of the Arizona (#1 seed) and Houston (#5 seed) game on Saturday with a trip to the Final 4 on the line.

Chris even told us how many points Michigan is going to win by.

"We're gonna win by 7. That's my prediction."

The teams followed a different path to the Sweet 16. Nova blew out #15 seed Delaware by 20 points in the first round of the tourney. They then handled #7 seed Ohio State in round two.

Michigan had a more challenging run to the Sweet 16. They beat #6 seed Colorado State by 12 in the first round, and then upset #3 seed Tennessee in the second round.

UM isn't your traditional #11 seed. They have a lot of talent and started the season ranked in the top 5 in the national polls. However, the season didn't go according to plan, and Juwan Howard's squad squeaked in as a low seed.

Of course, Webber starred at Michigan between 1991 and 1993 as a member of the famed Fab Five. Chris was so good coming out of Ann Arbor that he was the 1st overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

There's more. Chris also told us about his new partnership with Coinllectibles ... where he'll serve as president, tasked with introducing innovative sports and entertainment NFTs.

Play video content TMZSports.com

In fact, C-Webb and the company are releasing a Fab Five NFT on March 28.