Chris Webber Open to Reconcile with Michigan Basketball After 26-Year Beef

Chris Webber says he hasn't been back to the Crisler Center at the Univ. of Michigan in 26 YEARS -- but he's finally down to bury the hatchet ... thanks to Juwan Howard.

Webber was a key member of the legendary Fab Five team in '92 and '93 ... but got caught up in a college booster scandal and in 2003, he was hit with a 10-year ban prohibiting him from associating with the school in any capacity.

The ban expired in 2013 ... but Webber has still had NO relationship with the basketball program ever since (though he did attend a football game in 2018).

"I haven't been back because they banned me from the place," Webber says ... "When they did a 10-year ban, said I couldn't come to the campus, well then, okay I'm not gonna come."

But, now that his good buddy and ex-Fab Five teammate Juwan Howard has taken over the hoops program for the Wolverines, Webber tells TMZ Sports he's seriously considering rekindling his relationship with Michigan Basketball.

"Howard is my friend ... and therefore, I put pride aside," Webber said.

"I told Juwon I'd love to come to a practice and he's definitely extended an opportunity. So, I'm pumped about it when it happens."

"I haven't been back to Crisler Arena since the day I left when I was 20 years old going to the NBA. And, so, he knows that's a special moment for me. So, yeah I would love that."

Webber says he wants his return to be private -- "No fanfare, without people around so I can just go around a reminisce and have a good time as well."