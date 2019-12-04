Chris Webber Defends Jim Harbaugh After OSU Debacle, Don't Fire Him!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Chris Webber is going to bat for Jim Harbaugh ... telling TMZ Sports Michigan should NOT fire the head coach -- this despite his FIFTH STRAIGHT loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

"To throw the baby out with the bathwater or to blow it up just because of that really doesn't make sense," Webber says.

Don't get it twisted ... the Fab Five legend is still pretty pissed over the Wolverines' L -- but he says Harbaugh should get more chances to try to turn the tide.

In fact, C-Webb even offered up a little pump-up speech for Jim ... saying, "Just keep going and figuring it out!"

The biggest reason Webber wants to see Harbaugh stick around? Chris tells us Jim's squads are actually pretty damn good -- and says it'll all come together for a championship, eventually.

As for if Webber will get his wish of Harbaugh staying ... it seems pretty likely -- 'cause despite the Ohio State losing skid, the dude is still 47-17 in five years in Ann Arbor.