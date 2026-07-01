Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire's Neighbors Call 911 After Hearing Screaming, Stomping

Zaire Wade's domestic violence arrest was preceded by neighbors calling 911 and reporting loud screaming and stomping coming from inside the residence ... TMZ has learned.

According to Burbank PD call log records, obtained by TMZ, officers responded after concerned neighbors called 911 Sunday around 5:22 AM to report what they described as yelling and stomping noises ... prompting fears that a domestic disturbance or someone in distress could be inside Zaire's home.

Another call reported a female with lacerations to the face.

When officers arrived, they made contact at the residence and investigated the situation ... leading to Zaire's arrest.

As we previously reported ... Dwayne Wade's eldest child was booked on three charges ... felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment.

An emergency protective order was also put in place. Zaire was released later in the day after posting a $50K bond.