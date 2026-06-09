UFO Whistleblower David Grusch Says Pentagon Insiders Are Too Afraid to Talk

PENTAGON KNOWS MORE ABOUT UFOs THAN IT'S LETTING ON

Play video content Video: David Grusch Says Fear Keeps Pentagon Insiders From Speaking Out TMZ.com

The government's biggest UFO whistleblower says there are a bunch of folks who know what's going on behind closed doors ... they're just too scared to go public.

Jacob caught up with David Grusch Tuesday in D.C. and asked him if people inside the Pentagon are afraid to speak out about UFOs and extraterrestrials.

David says the fallout from his own whistleblower experience has had a chilling effect on current and former federal employees ... and they don't want a similar fate.

There's a renewed push to declassify government records regarding extraterrestrial life ... and David became one of the most prominent figures in UFO conspiracy circles after claiming the government was hiding information about alleged non-human craft ... allegations that helped reignite the national debate over UFOs and government secrecy.

Jacob also asked David whether greater transparency around UFOs might come with unintended consequences ... and he weighed in there too.