Country Singer Kidd G Arrested for DUI in Georgia

Country music star and rapper Kidd G was arrested for DUI in Georgia ... TMZ has learned.

Kidd G -- born Jonathan Gabriel Horne -- was booked into the Muscogee County Jail after Georgia State Police pulled him over on July 22 ... with officers claiming they clocked him going 81 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

During the traffic stop, police say the 23-year-old reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. The officer asked if he had consumed any alcohol that night, and he responded he was "above the limit."

Kidd G cooperated with police but refused a preliminary breath test, and he was placed under arrest.

He was booked into jail just before 11 PM and charged with speeding and driving under the influence. He was released less than 2 hours later after making bond and is due in court on August 17.

TMZ has reached out to Kidd G for comment ... so far, no word back.

Kidd G comes from a musical family ... and began crafting tracks himself via a makeshift studio in his bedroom as a teen. His songs -- which mix country with rappers like Juice WRLD -- have helped him reach No. 2 on Amazon Music's Country Heat and No. 3 on Spotify's Hot Country charts.