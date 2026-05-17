LeBron James Hits Omnia Dayclub Opening With VIP Crowd in Vegas

Play video content Video: Lebron James, Sofia Vergara Vegas

LeBron James made a high-profile splash Saturday in Las Vegas, showing up with his wife, Savannah James, for the opening weekend of Omnia Dayclub at Caesars Palace.

In video obtained by TMZ, the NBA superstar arrived in the afternoon while the party was already in full swing, with RÜFÜS DU SOL keeping the crowd going as the dayclub packed in a full Saturday scene.

LeBron didn’t linger on the sidelines for long ... as we're told he was quickly escorted to a VIP cabana where he settled in and held court throughout the afternoon.

Guests and fellow attendees stopped by to pay their respects to King James, with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble among those making their way over. Gamble and LeBron were seen chatting and laughing inside the VIP section, appearing relaxed as the party continued around them.

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The star-studded turnout didn’t stop there. Also in attendance were Mehcad Brooks, Wilmer Valderrama, Shay Mitchell, Zoey Deutch, and Sofia Vergara, who arrived with her son and her boyfriend Douglas Chabbott, adding to the packed celebrity mix on opening weekend.

LeBron’s arrival also drew attention from photographers capturing his entrance, with Getty images showing the Lakers legend making his way into the venue before being ushered straight to his private setup.

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