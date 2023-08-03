Soccer Star Erling Haaland Gets 'Flower' Dance Lesson From Blackpink's Jisoo

Play video content Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could double as a K-pop idol ... 'cause the soccer superstar just got a personal dance lesson from Blackpink's Jisoo!!

The athlete and singer met up for a one-on-one interview during Man City's visit to Seoul as part of its preseason tour of Asia last month ... and at one point in the conversation, Jisoo gave Haaland a tutorial on how to do the viral dance to her solo song, "Flower," which has nearly 350 MILLION views on YouTube.

Of course, the "Flower Challenge" was a big thing on TikTok ... with a bunch of users trying out the dance craze.

While Haaland didn't do the whole dance, he was able to nail the hand movements from his seat ... even getting his own flower props to execute the routine.

Jisoo gave her stamp of approval on Haaland's attempt ... with the entire room clapping following his impromptu performance.

Haaland also came bearing gifts ... handing Jisoo a customized Man City jersey -- complete with No. 103, in honor of her birthday (January 3).

But don't start shipping Haaland and Jisoo -- the singer is currently dating Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun, their reps confirmed Thursday -- and Erling is dating Isabel Johansen.