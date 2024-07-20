Bill Maher Scoffs at People Who Say God Saved Trump from Assassination

Play video content HBO

Bill Maher is fed up to HERE with all the talk that God saved Donald Trump from assassination ... and he's here to tell the world, all this God talk is BS.

The 'Real Time' host launched on all the Republicans who have said God spared Trump, as if God intervenes when leaders are at risk. In fact, Bill notes, Congressman Steve Scalise said right after the shooting, "Yesterday there were miracles, and I think the hand of God was there too." Well, Steve himself was critically shot a few years ago, so BM mused maybe "God was having an off day."

Maher's point seems to be you can like Trump, but don't turn him into a demigod, because historically that never ends well.

Bill thinks it's all pretty simple. Trump's a lucky MF'er. He doesn't exercise and is significantly overweight, but is in reasonably good health, He gets criminal cases dropped and other cases his supporters just don't seem to care about. And on and on ...