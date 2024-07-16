Lee Greenwood Says God Saved Trump, Hopes U.S. Embraces Faith Again

Lee Greenwood is positive Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt was divine intervention ... and he's praying it'll result in a stronger Christian nation going forward.

The country music star -- who's set to perform at the Republican National Convention Tuesday -- tells TMZ ... he believes faith and prayer from supporters resulted in Trump's life being spared this weekend, this after Thomas Matthew Crooks tried killing him.

In the wake of that ... LG says this country needs faith and prayer now more than ever ... because he, and many other religious people, genuinely think it worked to save 45.

According to him, the folks at the convention thus far are already leaning into this notion of embracing religion as a cornerstone of their movement -- explaining that on day 1 (Monday) the crowd erupted into cheers anytime "faith" or "God" were mentioned in speeches.

Like we said ... Lee is scheduled to perform his classic “God Bless the U.S.A." at the RNC on Tuesday ... and in terms of security, he tells us the place is essentially bulletproof based on what he's seen. He says security at the Fiserv Forum is out in force ... with local and federal authorities crawling in every direction he looks ... and that's just the ones in uniform.

Play video content 7/13/24

Lee tells us he isn't sure if he'll have time to give a short speech on Tuesday at the RNC, but if he does ... he says he plans to spread his message of faith and prayer -- as he explains he feels it's time to move on from the assassination attempt ... and rejoice in a tragedy averted.

As for singing at the RNC ... LG says tonight could very well be the most powerful performance of his iconic song -- so it sounds like he's gonna bring it and then some.

Play video content