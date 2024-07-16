Trump's Doctor Says Part of His Ear Got Blown Off, No Surgery Needed

Play video content The Benny Show

Donald Trump's doctor says the ex-Prez had a good part of his ear blown clean off when he got shot -- but surprisingly, he insists DT ain't gonna need to go under the knife to fix it.

Dr. Ronny Jackson -- who was the White House physician under the Trump presidency, and who continues to see and treat 45 even now -- has been doing the media rounds over the past couple days ... and he gave some insight into what exactly Don's injury looks like.

Play video content 7/13/24

According to him ... a bullet pierced the upper part of his ear, with the flesh and cartilage getting torn clean off -- which he says explains why Trump was bleeding so much.

Jackson says Trump didn't suffer any sort of concussion in the whole ordeal -- and in terms of the road to recovery ... he goes on to explain that DT won't need any extra attention or work to heal, which presumably means he won't need any sort of surgery or procedure.

On the contrary ... Jackson says Trump's ear should patch itself up just fine on its own -- so all things considered, Trump is okay -- which was evident in his RNC appearance Monday.

Trump showed up for day 1 of the week-long event -- and his entrance was highly anticipated and well-received by the conservative crowd. Notably, he was wearing a bandage on his ear -- something he's been rocking ever since Saturday's attempted assassination.

The images of Trump bleeding have gone viral ... and many say the images will go down in history -- for better or worse.