Donald Trump's 1st Outdoor Rally Since Shooting Has Bulletproof Podium

DONALD TRUMP At Your Secret Service ... With Bulletproof Podium!!!

No cutting corners for Donald Trump’s first outdoor rally since the July attempt on his life -- the Secret Service is going all out with bulletproof glass and other measures to make sure the former president is safe and sound.

In addition to bulletproof glass at today’s Asheboro rally at the North Carolina Aviation Museum, there’s a fortress of portable storage units and moving trucks stacked up behind the media riser.

The extra security ensures anyone not attending the rally would be stuck with a blocked view -- absolutely no peeking from a distance.

A federal law enforcement source tells TMZ ... "We are using bulletproof glass for outdoor venues or any site where we may have line of sight considerations."

This addresses any exposed positions where a potential gunman would have an unobstructed view of Trump -- after it was found Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at the candidate from an open rooftop at a rally in Butler, PA on July 13.

The Secret Service has also cranked up security on the roof of a building near Asheboro's scheduled rally.

One of Crooks' bullets grazed DT’s ear -- and attendee Corey Comperatore was tragically killed in the assassination attempt. Crooks was immediately shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

071324_alleged_shooter_on_roof_kal 7/13/24
SHOOTER ON THE ROOF
It was clear the whole thing could have been prevented, and was a major Secret Service screw up ... with director Kimberly Cheatle stepping down in the wake of the fiasco.

