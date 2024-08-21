Donald Trump Gets A Crash Course In Cocaine, Hilarious Video

Play video content This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Donald Trump’s crash course in cocaine is taking the internet by storm -- mostly 'cause his clueless reactions made it obvious he’s totally lost on the subject!

You absolutely can’t miss the former Prez asking some hard-hitting questions about the topic ... wondering if it’s "down and dirty," or a "stronger up" than booze ... awkwardly chuckling with Theo Von on the comedian’s 'This Past Weekend' podcast.

The exchange is super laid-back -- Theo even straight-up calls Trump his "homie," and elaborates on the powder he used to take that made him feel like an "owl" -- wired and awake all night ... what he describes as a miserable feeling. Theo makes it clear he doesn't do it anymore.

It was a wide-ranging chat, with Trump tackling a bunch of other topics too, from the opioid crisis, to healthcare, and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Of course, cocaine's been showing up in politics headlines lately -- it recently emerged because ex-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle wanted to toss the coke found at the White House last year -- even after a partial DNA match popped up in a national database.

Play video content

Her request was shot down because protocol mandates evidence must be kept for 7 years.