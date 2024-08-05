Ex-Secret Service Director Wanted To Destroy White House Cocaine Evidence

Another bad look for the former director of the Secret Service ... Kimberly Cheatle wanted to destroy the cocaine found last year at the White House ... after a partial DNA hit in a national database.

Cheatle reportedly asked the Secret Service Forensic Services Division and the Uniformed Division to destroy the evidence ... before finding out who the bag of drugs belonged to, but her request was rejected and it pissed her off -- according to RealClearPolitics.

Remember ... a member of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division found a bag of cocaine at the White House back in July 2023, while President Biden was at Camp David with his family.

Cheatle reportedly wanted to close the case ASAP because she was concerned about a media firestorm over the discovery ... in part because Hunter Biden had been staying at the White House before the cocaine was found. Hunter battled cocaine addiction in the past but has since claimed he's sober.

Play video content

The report says President Biden's Secret Service security detail would typically dispose of illegal drugs found in the White House ... but the story got out this time because it wasn't his security detail that found the cocaine.

The bag of cocaine was ultimately taken to an FBI lab, where a DNA analysis returned a partial hit ... meaning DNA matched a blood relative from a finite group of people.

Cheatle's agency, according to the report, decided against additional searches for DNA matches and did NOT interview anyone who worked at the White House. Cheatle later called the forensics team and asked them to destroy the cocaine and the bag because the Secret Service wanted to close the case.

However, Cheatle was told protocol called for evidence to be maintained for 7 years ... so her request was denied.

Play video content TMZ.com