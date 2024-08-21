Donald Trump Fires Back at Barack Obama's DNC Remarks

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Donald Trump Blasts Obamas For Coming At Him ... 'Have to Stick to Policy???'

TAKING SHOTS

Donald Trump's not backing off personal attacks ... remarking the Obamas were "taking shots" at him at the DNC -- so, why should he stick to policy?

The former POTUS took the stage in North Carolina Wednesday afternoon ... name-dropping Barack Hussein Obama -- using his presidential predecessor's full name -- and saying BO hit him with some touchy personal attacks.

082124_barack_obama-kal
SIZE MATTERS

ICYMI ... Former Prez Obama took a swing at the Republican presidential nominee during his DNC speech in Chicago Tuesday night -- saying Trump's been whining about his own problems since jumping in the political arena years ago -- pointing out he's more obsessed with crowd sizes than instituting real change.

DJT noted Barack strayed from attacking Trump's policies ... instead focusing on his ego ... and, Donald calls it a double standard -- feeling he's always advised to stick to the issues.

obama trump and michelle obama getty 1
Getty

Sure seems like Trump's going to continue with the personal attacks ... asking the NC crowd why he'd stick to political issues, when the other side isn't either.

082124_michelle_obama_kal
WHO'S GONNA TELL HIM???

BTW, Michelle Obama ripped Trump too ... mentioning the "Black jobs" comment he made during his debate with Joe Biden, saying Donald may actually be vying for a Black job -- the presidency.

The Obamas endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Day 2 of the DNC ... and, with 2 more days to go, we expect more politicians to go after Donald publicly in Chicago.

Getty

Sounds like 45's more than happy to keep punching back.

