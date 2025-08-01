Michelle Obama Compares ESPN to 'Real Housewives'

Play video content IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Michelle Obama thinks Stephen A. Smith and Andy Cohen have a lot in common, at least when it comes to their day jobs ... 'cause the former First Lady says ESPN programs are just like the 'Real Housewives' shows -- a bunch of yelling.

Michelle shared her own first take on her 'IMO' podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, this week ... claiming she's had to defend her entertainment preferences against Barack and other family members.

Michelle explained her bro and Barry O. believe sports content reigns supreme over her beloved reality TV shows ... but when she tunes in to what's going on over at ESPN, it's the same product -- just a different topic.

"There’s drama in sports," Obama said. "If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other and they don’t get along. Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other talk show host."

"So that's why I'm like, ‘What’s the difference?’ It’s just sociological drama."

Michelle isn't necessarily criticizing the network's products ... but rather the hypocrisy of Barack and her bro's stance.